By Cillian Doyle.

The second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in over six months has been reported today.

There are 1,491 new infections.

The number of Covid patients in hospital has risen to 193 – the highest since April – with 28 in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, is encouraging people to risk-assess their weekend plans – and not to become complacent.