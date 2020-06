The Department of Health have confirmed that three more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It takes the total of virus-related deaths in the country to 1,709.

A further 14 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,334 in Ireland since the outbreak reached our shores.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Over the past week, 18,758 test were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”