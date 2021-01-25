1,372 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

All of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 24th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 188,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East, Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 77 new infections.

Waterford has 75, Tipperary has 33, Kilkenny has 14 while Carlow has 9 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The news comes as 42 positive Covid-19 cases have been identified at a meat processing plant in Co. Wexford.

Slaney Foods says the cases were discovered on Friday following routine screening of staff.

The company says its site in Bunclody is now operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

It says it will continue to work with the HSE on the matter.