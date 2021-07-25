By Cillian Doyle.

The Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

123 patients are currently being treated in Irish hospitals with the virus.

Of those, 22 are in intensive care units.

As of midnight, Saturday 24th July, we are reporting 1,126* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 22 in ICU. 123 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile,

Some publicans and restaurant owners say regulations governing indoor hospitality are “unworkable”.

The Restaurants Association says a quarter of businesses won’t reopen for indoor service tomorrow.

Only fully vaccinated people, or those who have recovered from Covid-19, will be allowed inside a pub or restaurant, and they’ll have to provide proof of immunity.

Photo identification will also be required and all customers will have to give details for contact tracing.