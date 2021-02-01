1,062 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, along with 10 additional deaths.

All 10 deaths occurred in January.

Of these new cases, there are 73 new infections in Wexford – the highest case figure in the region.

There are 34 in Waterford, 15 in Tipperary, 14 in Carlow and 10 in Kilkenny.

As of 2pm today, 1,436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU.

207 people in ICU is the lowest number in two weeks.

As of 8pm last night in the South East, there were 3 patients with COVID-19 in ICU in South Tipperary General, 4 in St Lukes in Kilkenny, 4 in Wexford General and 8 in University hospital Waterford.

1,436 patients with the disease are in hospitals, according to latest figures, which is slightly up on the weekend – but is 21 per cent lower than last Monday.

The total number of people on wards with the virus is still over 40 per cent higher than the peak of the first wave in April last year.

38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”