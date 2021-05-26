Kevin Galvin

Failte Ireland guidelines for the resumption of hospitality have been published.

The proposals had been expected yesterday, but were held up at the Department of Taoiseach for further “observation”.

A cap of 6 adults per bookings is included in the guidelines – along with a 105-minute time limit for indoor dining without social distancing.

All premises that are not able to maintain a two-metre distance between tables must also have tables pre-booked, with a ban on the block booking of tables. For restaurants that are able to maintain a two-metre distance between tables no time limit applies.

All customers must be off the premises by 11.30pm, and no live/loud music is allowed either.

Imelda Munster Sinn Fein Spokesperson Tourism and Media says the time limit will be an issue.

“I think this is going to be a large bone of contention, not just amongst people in the hospitality industry but I think the general public in itself.

“I mean for weeks now we’ve been told by the Tánaiste and other Government reps that the €9 substantial meal rule was scrapped, and that appears to hold fast and that’s welcome – but we were also told would be no time limit”.

There is a limit of six persons per table, however that does not apply to those aged 12 or under, with the total combined capacity of a table not allowed exceed 15 overall.

No parties or social gatherings are also permitted indoors.