There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 24th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 57,128* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

508 are men / 506 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

There is 87 new infections across the South East.

Tipperary – 26

Waterford – 22

Carlow – 16

Wexford – 15

Kilkenny -8

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”