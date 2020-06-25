The Department of Health have confirmed a further person has died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

11 further cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed.

There is now a total of 25,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

===

Cabinet are expected to announce the moving to the next stage of the easing of lockdown restrictions later.

From Monday most of the country will be allowed to re-open – including restaurants, PUBS that serve food, cinemas, barbers and hairdressers.

People will also be able to travel anywhere in Ireland without restrictions.