73% increase in seasonal jobs in past five years

The number of seasonal and part time roles has increased by 73% in the past five years. New research from Jobs.ie has found the largest rise is among companies in the hospitality sector. They say the rise makes this year the busiest year for seasonal recruitment in five years. 39% of roles were posted by hotels, while restaurants and caterers accounted for 18%. A further 9% are looking for chefs specifically. Despite the increase, the number of Christmas jobs available in retail has fallen back by 16% this year when compared to the same period in 2018. Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie, said: "For the past six years, we’ve been experiencing an annual increase in the number of Christmas roles advertised on our site, and as job opportunities increase, so does the competition for talent. "This year alone, businesses began to advertise Christmas roles as early as the summer months. With more positions available than ever, it’s becoming an increasingly challenging environment for employers. "August, September and October, continue to be the busiest months for Christmas recruitment suggesting that there is value in recruiting early."