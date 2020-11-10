Two members of The Vamps will be doing their bit to raise awareness for mental health later this month.

James McVey and Brad Simpson are taking part in a 60-mile-long charity cycle ride on the 22nd of November.

Brad wrote on Instagram “60 men take their own life every hour worldwide, a sobering statistic that shows just how important talking about male mental health is. It’s an honour to be supporting the life changing work @movember do and on the 22nd of November me and @jamesmcvey will be cycling 60 miles to raise awareness and money for the cause and we encourage you to join us for Miles for Movember! We will be trying to get to 1,000 cumulative miles so anything you can do will help 👊 sending love during strange times, click the link in my bio to see how you can get involved x”

It’s all for men’s health charity Movember to highlight the statistic that every 60 seconds around the world a man will take his own life.