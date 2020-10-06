It looks like Lady Gaga will be the one to beat at this year’s MTV EMAs.

She’s up for 7 awards including Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Video for Rain On Me with Ariana Grande.

BTS and Justin Bieber each have 5 nominations, while Cardi B is just behind on 4.

Little Mix were the winners of the wildcard vote, which means they’ve secured their place in the Best UK and Ireland act category.

Guys 🥰 you did it!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us to be nominated for @mtvema’s Best UK and Ireland Category. We’re so excited to announce that we’re nominated for FOUR MTV EMAs!! It really means the world to us, you can vote now for us here https://t.co/1iLMqWnnbt pic.twitter.com/m8Ex44xJZZ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) October 6, 2020

Voting is now open at https://www.mtvema.com/en-gb until November 2nd, with the ceremony broadcast across the globe on November the 8th.