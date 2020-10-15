The first performers expected at this year’s MTV EMAs have just been announced.

Best Collaboration nominee Sam Smith will celebrate the release of their latest album Love Goes by hitting the stage.

They’ll be joined by first time EMA performer Doja Cat, who is also up for Best Push and Best New.

Fellow nominees Yungblud, Zara Larsson and Maluma will also be providing entertainment at the ceremony, which will be broadcast from several locations around the world on the 8th of November.

