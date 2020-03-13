Yesterday the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all schools and colleges are closed today and will remain closed until March 29th.

The Taoiseach also said that where possible you should work from home… so that’s what I’m doing, and I have to say, it’s pretty sweet!

I’m writing this article while sitting on my bed in my pyjamas with a cup of tea beside me and the worst bed head you ever did see. This got me thinking: there are some positives that go along with this whole pandemic, whether that be the fact you get to sleep in, you can wear your PJ’s while doing work or just scrolling on twitter to see what other people are saying!

I’ve decided to share some with you, enjoy!

Number 1: THIS IS YOUR OFFICE!

Number 2: You don’t have to deal with that co worker you don’t like.

Number 3: Limited dealings with customers.

Number 4: The tweets from Irish people.

This mam deserves so many medals

They’ll get some land😂First Day of Home School surprise for my two students. A memorable Friday the 13th😂 #IrelandLockdown #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/sjUZvkNstt — Michelle Culloty (@MichelleCullot1) March 13, 2020

A different way of looking at things

COVID spelt backwards is DIVOC and what DIVOC going on — Ravaska Rampersad (@ravaskar) March 12, 2020

Oh I feel this on a personal level

Not even 24 hrs into lockdown and I’m starting to think one person in my house will die by the 29th but it won’t be because of corona #IrelandLockdown — lucybergin (@lucy_bergin) March 13, 2020

How could you buy 7up FREE at a time like this??

7up Free is not going to kill the #coronavirus 🤦‍♂️ It has to be the original flavour #IrelandLockdown pic.twitter.com/FUM6QPAeej — Some Dad (@_SomeDad) March 13, 2020

Number 5: No one can give out to you for not wanting to go outside.

Number 6: Dogs can’t get coronavirus!!!

So there you go, already that’s 6 positives that I can think of. If I’ve forgotten anymore then let me know! In the mean time, wash your hands, stay safe and listen to Beat for tunes, craic and updates!