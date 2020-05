The life of late singer Amy Winehouse could be hitting cinema screens next year, according to her dad Mitch Winehouse.

He admits he’s developing a film about her career and life story, similar to the likes of big biopics Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Speaking on Paul Danan’s podcast The Morning After says the film is in the script stage and he’ll have some say over who plays his daughter on the big screen.

