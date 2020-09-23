The latest Dancing on Ice contestant has been confirmed as Denise Van Outen!!
View this post on Instagram
Yay! Finally I can shout it from the rooftops “I’m doing @dancingonice “ ⛸🧊🙌🏻❤️ I am so excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for years. I can’t wait to meet my pro partner and get on the rink for lessons. I feel like 2021 is going to bring a smile to all our faces with this fabulous ice show. Who doesn’t love a bit of sparkle to brighten up a winter! ❄️. #dancingonice #itv ⛸⛸⛸⛸🧊🧊🧊🧊⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
The actress, who’s already competed on Strictly Come Dancing, will take part in the next series of the show in early 2021.
The news was revealed live on Loose Women, with Denise admitting she can’t wait to tell her 10-year-old daughter Betsy who she’d kept the secret from.
She will join Myleene Klass and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.Dancing On Ice, denise van outen, The Buzz