The latest Dancing on Ice contestant has been confirmed as Denise Van Outen!!

The actress, who’s already competed on Strictly Come Dancing, will take part in the next series of the show in early 2021.

The news was revealed live on Loose Women, with Denise admitting she can’t wait to tell her 10-year-old daughter Betsy who she’d kept the secret from.

She will join Myleene Klass and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.