Susanna Reid is set to ditch Piers Morgan in favour of a new TV partner. But who?

She’ll appear on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Judge Rob Rinder.

Susanna and Rob will appear on the Channel 4 show from this Friday until the end of the series.

Delighted to say my dear friend @susannareid100 and I will be joining the esteemed @c4gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series. Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3rd July on @channel4 #celebritygogglebox — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) June 22, 2020