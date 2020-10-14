Scarlett Moffatt has been announced as the host of a brand new cookery dating show.

The TV favourite will present Love Bites, which airs on ITV2 this autumn.

The show will see three suitors battle it out to win a date by cooking a three-course meal for their potential match.

The former Gogglebox star, said: “I’ve always been obsessed with both dating and cookery shows so this rolled into one really is the dream gig for me.

“I’ve had such a blast filming with the daters and watching them whip up a storm in the kitchen.”

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: “Scarlett is a warm, funny and quick-witted personality, currently impressing on ITV 2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

“Audiences lover her; we’re excited that she’ll be presenting this exciting new series that blends together food and flirtation.”