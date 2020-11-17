Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to buy Welsh football club Wrexham AFC after fans approved their bid.
Wrexham Is The Name. @Wrexham_AFC pic.twitter.com/V2ary5X41D
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 16, 2020
Wrexham Is The Name @Wrexham_AFC pic.twitter.com/quqxfwmCmT
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 16, 2020
Supporters have voted overwhelmingly to support a takeover by the actors.
In a statement from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which can be read HERE, they say:
“To the supporters, staff, players, friends and family of Wrexham AFC:
We’re two people who’ve made a career of never taking ourselves too seriously. However, we realise taking stewardship of this great and storied club is an incredibly serious matter and something we don’t take lightly. With that in mind, we wanted to take you through our Goal, Principles and Promises.”Football, ryan reynolds, wrexham afc