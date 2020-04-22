Ross Kemp is due to front a new BBC show celebrating Britain’s heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Join @RossKemp as he celebrates the heroic efforts of #BritainsVolunteerArmy – one of three new commissions for BBC Daytime & @BBCiPlayer >> https://t.co/XotkzheleK pic.twitter.com/MfTepjeDlr — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 22, 2020

Ross Kemp: Britain’s Volunteer Army aims to shed a light on some of the seven hundred and fifty thousand volunteers.

Ross says it will be a real privilege to meet some of them and celebrate their work.