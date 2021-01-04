Can you believe it has been 5 YEARS since the last Rihanna album??

ANTI was released in January 2016 and unfortunately we’ve had nothing since so impatient fans have been flooding her Instagram posts, demanding a new album. But she still isn’t budging.

Rihanna posted photos of her posing in front of a pool with the caption, “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.”

One fan wrote in response, “Resolution should be releasing the album and to her surprise Badgalriri herself responded saying “this comment is sooo 2019. grow up”

It wasn’t over for Rihanna though. Celebrity stylist and deputy creative director of Fenty Jahleel Weaver also jumped in the comments. “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me,” he commented. Rihanna jokingly wrote back a simple, “f*&k you.”