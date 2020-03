Big plans are in the works for Rihanna as the pop star revealed she’d like to have 4 kids within the next ten years.

She opened up about her plans for a family with British Vogue.

She said she is keen to start her brood with or without a partner and says she would definitely consider doing it alone.

However, that’s not the only exciting news for Rihanna fans!

The Disturbia singer has also admitted to working aggressively towards her next album! Read about it here!

