Post Malone is planning to launch his own range of rose wine.

His new brand is called Maison No. 9 and is set to hit shelves in June.

Post calls it a crispy, refreshing and very smooth French Riviera style rose will also be available to order online.

This isn’t Post Malones first venture in to the entrepreneurial world: a couple of years ago he dropped his own line of Crocs… yep…. Crocs!

So Rose and Crocs? It’s like he knew there was a pandemic coming!