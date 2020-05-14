I don’t even drink Rose but I’m excited!
Post Malone is planning to launch his own range of rose wine.
His new brand is called Maison No. 9 and is set to hit shelves in June.
Introducing, Maison No. 9 ⚔️ https://t.co/zDZkvMgY6H @PostMalone #maison9wine #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/ej4q21F4B3
— maison9wine (@maison9wine) May 13, 2020
Post calls it a crispy, refreshing and very smooth French Riviera style rose will also be available to order online.
This isn’t Post Malones first venture in to the entrepreneurial world: a couple of years ago he dropped his own line of Crocs… yep…. Crocs!
So Rose and Crocs? It’s like he knew there was a pandemic coming!covid19, Post Malone, Rose, Wine