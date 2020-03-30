Piers Morgan admits he’s going to stop his Twitter rants following the coronavirus pandemic as his posts are often vile and hostile.

Over the years the GMB presenter has had major fallings-out with Jeremy Clarkson, Lily Allen, Jameela Jamil, Emma Watson, Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Hugh Grant and loads more.

He says he doesn’t think he’ll go back to his old ways online as he doesn’t want to engage with people like that anymore.

Piers told The Sun he wants to keep the element of fun, but with no more pointless arguments with people like actress Jameela Jamil.