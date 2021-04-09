By Chris Ward

Peaky Blinders is bringing back a huge character last seen in Season 4.

Filming for the BBC One show’s sixth and final season resumed earlier this year, and new on-set pictures have since confirmed that Esme Shelby actress Aimee-Ffion Edwards will return for the final run.

Edwards was recently pictured filming scenes with Tommy Shelby star Cillian Murphy.

The pictures see Esme following her brother-in-law Tommy out of a graveyard following a heated discussion.

Another snap shows a reflective Tommy gazing at a grave.

Esme’s surprise return comes after she departed the show at the end of season 4, following the death of her husband John Shelby (Joe Cole).

John was killed by the Italian mafia as an act of revenge against the Peaky Blinders, with Esme removing John’s rings and leaving shortly after with her children.

Speaking previously about the show’s final season, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said: “We find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.