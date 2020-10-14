Niall Horan will play a live-stream gig at the Royal Albert Hall next month, with all funds raised going to his tour crew. He says “I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many,”
This all comes after he posted a photo on his Instagram and Twitter with the caption “Got some big news coming tomorrow x”.
Got some big news coming tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/SkplN7KLqg
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 12, 2020
He and his team were supposed to be on the road for 6 months this year, but the coronavirus pandemic meant lots of people now don’t have jobs.
Niall says he wants to help cover his crew’s wages, adding some of them are now working on building sites and in supermarkets, and he finds the government’s lack of support frustrating.
I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special livestream show from London’s legendary @royalalberthall on 7th November ! Tickets go on-sale this Friday (October 16th) at 9AM BST. This is a one-off ticketed live show with a special cause in mind. All profits from the event will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund. This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss. Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members. I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same. I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it. Visit niallhoran.com for more details Love, Nialler