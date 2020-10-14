Niall Horan will play a live-stream gig at the Royal Albert Hall next month, with all funds raised going to his tour crew. He says “I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many,”

This all comes after he posted a photo on his Instagram and Twitter with the caption “Got some big news coming tomorrow x”.

Got some big news coming tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/SkplN7KLqg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 12, 2020

He and his team were supposed to be on the road for 6 months this year, but the coronavirus pandemic meant lots of people now don’t have jobs.

Niall says he wants to help cover his crew’s wages, adding some of them are now working on building sites and in supermarkets, and he finds the government’s lack of support frustrating.