Alicia Keys is the latest big name announced to perform at the 2020 MTV EMAs next month.

She joins the latest batch of performers revealed for the ceremony, which includes Colombian singer Karol G, rapper DaBaby, Jack Harlow and Tate McRae.

This year, there will also be a pregame show, which will include performances from Madison Beer, Why Don’t We and 24KGoldn.

There will be some familiar faces as former EMA hosts Bebe and Rita Ora will make appearances, with Anitta, Winne Harlow and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns also taking part.

The ceremony will take place on November 8th!