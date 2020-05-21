In case you don’t know, controversial YouTube star Logan Paul is one of the sites biggest content creators!

He holds over 21 million subscribers and also has a very successful podcast called ‘Impaulsive’ but it seems that not everyone is a fan of the “Maverick” as he calls himself.

On the latest episode of his podcast, in an attempt to pull up her Instagram profile for a quick discussion on the current drama surrounding the ongoing Grande, Justin Bieber, and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Billboard dispute, Logan claimed he could’t find her account… which is a bit weird considering she’s the biggest star in the world! Instead, the Youtuber was greeted with this screen on his laptop:

While Logan and his podcast crew never got an answer as to why Grande had blocked him, it definitely made for an entertaining start to the Impaulsive podcast’s 185th episode: