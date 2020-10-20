Little Mix will be large and in charge as the hosts of this year’s MTV EMAs.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be on hand to present throughout the evening, and will even perform their new track Sweet Melody.

They’ll be joined by other confirmed acts, including Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Yungblud and Zara Larsson.

This year’s ceremony will be an EMA first, taking place from multiple iconic locations in Hungary and London.

The MTV EMAs 2020 will broadcast across the globe on November 8th.