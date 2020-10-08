It seems Little Mix are poking fun at Simon Cowell with their latest single following their split from his Syco record label.

According to newspaper reports, their new track – Not A Pop Song – will have a jokey lyric about the music mogul, which says ‘I don’t do what Simon Says’.

Sources say the group, comprising of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, wanted to do a tongue-in-cheek reference to their past in their upcoming record Confetti.

CONFETTI 🎉

We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020. So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!! #CONFETTI 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/X2LK6DXYwA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 16, 2020