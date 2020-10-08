It seems Little Mix are poking fun at Simon Cowell with their latest single following their split from his Syco record label.

According to newspaper reports, their new track – Not A Pop Song – will have a jokey lyric about the music mogul, which says ‘I don’t do what Simon Says’.

Sources say the group, comprising of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, wanted to do a tongue-in-cheek reference to their past in their upcoming record Confetti.


 

