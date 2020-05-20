Mindy Kaling is joining the Legally Blonde cinematic universe. According to Deadline, The Office star has signed on to cowrite the script for the third Legally Blonde installment, alongside Emmy-winning Parks and Rec writer Dan Goor.

Kaling confirmed the news on Tuesday, tweeting excitedly about the project.

 


She wasn’t the only one excited about the news it seems:

 

