Mindy Kaling is joining the Legally Blonde cinematic universe. According to Deadline, The Office star has signed on to cowrite the script for the third Legally Blonde installment, alongside Emmy-winning Parks and Rec writer Dan Goor.

Kaling confirmed the news on Tuesday, tweeting excitedly about the project.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

She wasn’t the only one excited about the news it seems:

Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯 pic.twitter.com/Nlz2yMbpcV — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 19, 2020