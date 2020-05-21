Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay out around seventy five thousand pounds for her part in promoting the notorious Fyre Festival.

She was one of the online influencers who posted information about the doomed festival convincing people to go.

She was initially sued for over two hundred and twenty thousand pounds but has settled with the trustee of the Fyre Festival bankruptcy case.

