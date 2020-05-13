Katy Perry has opened up on how she’s been feeling waves of depression during lockdown.

She took to Twitter to open up about her feelings and saying feeling frazzled and down has become the new norm.

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Katy is pregnant with fiance Orlando Bloom and her next album has just been announced and will be out on the 14th of August this year.

The news was announced on a Katy Perry fansite, with Amazon device Alexa telling a fan when her fifth album was coming out.

The first single from the upcoming album is called Daisies and is set to come out this Friday.

🌼 The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020 🌼 THE MUSIC MUST GO ONhttps://t.co/lI71mjIm0J pic.twitter.com/cqwZnysWPu — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 7, 2020