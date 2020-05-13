Katy Perry has opened up on how she’s been feeling waves of depression during lockdown.

She took to Twitter to open up about her feelings and saying feeling frazzled and down has become the new norm.

Katy is pregnant with fiance Orlando Bloom and her next album has just been announced and will be out on the 14th of August this year.


The news was announced on a Katy Perry fansite, with Amazon device Alexa telling a fan when her fifth album was coming out.

The first single from the upcoming album is called Daisies and is set to come out this Friday.

 

