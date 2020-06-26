Jurassic World: Dominion has cast House of Cards star Campbell Scott as a classic Jurassic Park character.

According to Collider, the actor will play Lewis Dodgson, the shady man in sunglasses who gave Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) that fake can of shaving cream to store dinosaur embryos.

When Nedry is killed by a Dilophosaurus, the canister ends up being lost in the mud. But is that the last we’ll see of those embryos?

In the original Jurassic Park novel by Michael Crichton, Dr Lewis Dodgson was the head of product development at the genetics company BioSyn, an InGen rival. BioSyn is not mentioned in the movie, but it gives us an indication of the role Dodgson will play in Dominion.

In plot details for the new movie, it’s already been revealed that Dodgson has been promoted to CEO of Biosyn Genetics, perhaps suggesting that he’ll be the film’s major villain. Aside from the dinosaurs trying to eat people, of course.

Elsewhere, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard previously detailed how changes have been implemented for Dominion to restart production next month, following the coronavirus delay.