Jodie Whittaker is reportedly quitting at the end of the next series of Doctor Who.

This means she’d be sticking to the traditional rule of leaving after three series in the TARDIS, like the majority of her predecessors.

An insider told the Mirror: It’s all very hush-hush, but it is known on set that Jodie is leaving and they are gearing up for a regeneration.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.”

Regarding yesterday’s rumours about Jodie allegedly leaving #DoctorWho at the end of Series 13, the BBC have issued the following statement: “We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show.” pic.twitter.com/Rff3M8c2fG — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) January 4, 2021

Co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole departed the long-running BBC One sci-fi drama at the end of the New Year special, Revolution Of The Daleks.

Comedian John Bishop has been announced as a new character on the show.

He will play Dan, who “becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures” and will star alongside Whittaker and Mandip Gill, who returns as Yaz.