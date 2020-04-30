James Corden has reassured fans he’s doing well after undergoing a minor surgery on Tuesday.

He revealed he went under the knife for an issue with his eye.

James also explained the hospital visit means he will be unable to film for The Late Late show for a few nights.

Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020