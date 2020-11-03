Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan will play former lovers in an upcoming romcom.

They’ve signed up to star in the romantic comedy film ‘Not Bloody Likely’, which explores the true story of a stage production of Pygmalion back in 1914.

Written and directed by Joel Hopkins, filming is due to start in spring next year.

Harry Potter star Helena will appear as esteemed actress Mrs. Pat Campbell, who plays Eliza Doolittle, the main character in the play.

The romcom will also see James Bond actor Pierce star as playwright George Bernard Shaw.