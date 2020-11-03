Harrison Ford has paid an emotional tribute to his dear friend Sean Connery who died last Friday at the age of 90.

The pair starred in Indiana Jones 3 together, and Harrison said you don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

“He was my father… not in life… but in Indy III,” said Harrison in an interview with Variety.

He also said in a statement “God we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend,”