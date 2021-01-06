The 2021 Grammy Awards has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The music awards ceremony was originally due to take place on the 31st of January.

Organisers say it will now take place on the 14th of March, due to rising infection numbers in Los Angeles and the state of California.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,” said a statement from the Recording Academy, which runs the Grammys.

It is not yet known whether comedian Trevor Noah, who was set to host the show, will still take part in this year’s ceremony.

