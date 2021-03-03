There was a huge drop in ratings for this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

6-point-9 million people watched the virtual ceremony – that’s down a massive 64-percent from 2020.

Last year’s show reached 18.4 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.

It was the first-ever bicoastal telecast, with Tina Fey presenting at New York’s famed Rainbow Room while co-host Amy Poehler was at the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The audiences included essential workers as opposed to the usual A-list stars.

The Crown, Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were among the winners during Sunday’s event.