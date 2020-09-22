Gabrielle Union is hosting a reimagining of Friends for a more diverse generation.The all-black cast reading of Friends will feature Sterling K Brown, Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.

Taking place on Zoom, the stars will re-enact the season three episode The One Where No One’s Ready – which saw David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller desperately trying to get his friends to a black tie event on time, and Joey famously wearing all of Chandler’s clothes – which is so not the opposite of taking someone’s underwear.

The virtual event is being held this evening to create awareness for a voter registration organisation in the US.