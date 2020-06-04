Chernobyl leads the way at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards with a total of 14 nominations, while The Crown, Fleabag and Giri/Haji also have reason to be optimistic.

Jodie Comer, Jared Harris, Suranne Jones, Joe Lycett, Graham Norton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are just some of the big names recognised by BAFTA this year.

Other shows nominated include Sex Education, Top Boy, His Dark Materials, The Virtues, Famalam, Taskmaster and The Ranganation.

Below is the full list of Nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards:

Leading actress

Jodie Comer , Killing Eve – BBC One

, Killing Eve – BBC One Glenda Jackson , Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One

, Elizabeth is Missing – BBC One Suranne Jones , Gentleman Jack – BBC One

, Gentleman Jack – BBC One Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Leading actor

Stephen Graham , The Virtues – Channel 4

, The Virtues – Channel 4 Jared Harris , Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic Takehiro Hira , Giri/Haji – BBC Two

, Giri/Haji – BBC Two Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Supporting actress

Naomi Ackie , The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4

, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4 Helen Behan , The Virtues – Channel 4

, The Virtues – Channel 4 Helena Bonham Carter , The Crown – Netflix

, The Crown – Netflix Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom , A Confession – ITV

, A Confession – ITV Josh O’Connor , The Crown – Netflix

, The Crown – Netflix Will Sharpe , Giri/Haji – BBC Two

, Giri/Haji – BBC Two Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle , Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two

, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two Mo Gilligan , The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4 Lee Mack , Would I Lie to You – BBC One

, Would I Lie to You – BBC One Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou , Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4 Ncuti Gatwa , Sex Education – Netflix

, Sex Education – Netflix Youssef Kerkour , Home – Channel 4

, Home – Channel 4 Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford , Fleabag – BBC Three

, Fleabag – BBC Three Gbemisola Ikumelo , Famalam – BBC Three

, Famalam – BBC Three Sarah Kendall , Frayed – Sky One

, Frayed – Sky One Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three

Drama series

The Crown – Netflix

– Netflix The End Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Gentleman Jack – BBC One

– BBC One Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

– BBC One The Left Behind – BBC Three

– BBC Three Responsible Child – BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession – ITV

– ITV Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

– Sky Atlantic The Victim – BBC One

– BBC One The Virtues – Channel 4

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

– BBC One Coronation Stree t – ITV

t – ITV Emmerdale – ITV

– ITV Holby City – BBC One

International

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

– Sky Atlantic Succession – Sky Atlantic

– Sky Atlantic Unbelievable – Netflix

– Netflix When They See Us – Netflix

Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer – BBC One

– BBC One The Rap Game UK – BBC Three

– BBC Three Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

– BBC One The Voice UK – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

– BBC One The Last Leg – Channel 4

– Channel 4 The Ranganation – BBC Two

– BBC Two Taskmaster – Dave

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Derry Girls – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Fleabag – BBC Three

– BBC Three Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Features

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

– Channel 4 The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

– BBC Two Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

– BBC Two Snackmasters – Channel 4

Must-see moment

Coronation Street , the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV

, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV Fleabag , Confessional scene – BBC Three

, Confessional scene – BBC Three Game of Thrones , Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic

, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic Gavin and Stacey , Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One Line of Duty , John Corbett’s death – BBC One

, John Corbett’s death – BBC One Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4

(Dispatches) – Channel 4 The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One

(Panorama) – BBC One Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV

Single documentary

The Abused – Channel 5

– Channel 5 David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two

– BBC Two The Family Secret – Channel 4

– Channel 4 The Last Survivors – BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer – Netflix

– Netflix Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4

– Channel 4 Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV

– ITV Race Across The World – BBC Two

– BBC Two RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back – BBC Two

– BBC Two Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One

– BBC One Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two

– BBC Two Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four

News coverage

Hong Kong Protests – Sky News

– Sky News ITV News At Ten: Election Results – ITN/ITV

– ITN/ITV Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two

(Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV

– ITV ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports Cricket

– Sky Sports Cricket Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One

– BBC One Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One

Live event

Blue Planet Live – BBC One

– BBC One Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV

– ITN/ITV Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two

– BBC Two Operation Live – Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian

– The Guardian Brain In Gear – BBC iPlayer

– BBC iPlayer Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four

– BBC Four Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four