She may be turning 75 next year, but Dolly Parton has no plans to start acting her age.

The singer and actress wants to mark the occasion by recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover.

When asked about her plans for her 75th birthday the legendary singer/songwriter said: “Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine,”

Dolly, who appeared on the front of the magazine 42 years ago in a little black bunny suit, says it’d be a hoot if Playboy allow her to do it.