Disney has removed two films from its December release calendar, including one starring Ryan Reynolds.

His new film Free Guy was supposed to be out in cinemas on 11 December, while Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile was due on the 18th.

Both films have been postponed due to the pandemic uncertainty, with new release dates yet to be announced.

WATCH: Trailer for Ryan Reynolds new movie, Free Guy.

WATCH: Trailer for Death on the Nile.

