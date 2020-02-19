The British Home Secretary’s described claims that the Prime Minister, Borris Johnson, is a racist as ‘highly inappropriate’.

Rapper Dave made the accusation on stage at last night’s Brit Awards.

Not only did Dave get given out to my the Home Secretary’s office but he also picked up the prize for best album, so he had a pretty eventful evening.

If you missed the show, here’s a summary:

The full list of nominations and winners are as follows:

Best album

Dave – Psychodrama

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Stormzy

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Best British group

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Coldplay

Best new artist

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Aitch

Best song

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International female

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Tyler, The Creator

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award

Celeste

Joy Crookes

Beabadoobee