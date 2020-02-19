The British Home Secretary’s described claims that the Prime Minister, Borris Johnson, is a racist as ‘highly inappropriate’.
Rapper Dave made the accusation on stage at last night’s Brit Awards.
Not only did Dave get given out to my the Home Secretary’s office but he also picked up the prize for best album, so he had a pretty eventful evening.
If you missed the show, here’s a summary:
The full list of nominations and winners are as follows:
Best album
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
Best British female
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Best British male
- Stormzy
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
Best British group
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
- Coldplay
Best new artist
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
- Aitch
Best song
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Tom Walker – Just You And I
- Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International female
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International male
- Tyler, The Creator
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Rising star award
- Celeste
- Joy Crookes
- Beabadoobee