We now know who will be skating with some famous faces on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Pros Alexander Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards have been replaced by another married couple, Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone, who have taken part in the series before.

*Drumroll* Introducing your 2021 Dancing On Ice pros! 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/iRia4Dz9NT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2020

Alexander was paired with Love Island’s Maura Higgins last year, which led to rumours that they were more than just skating partners, and following the series, Alexander and Carlotta decided to separate.