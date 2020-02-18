The head of the Brit Awards has defended the process for picking nominees, after criticism about the lack of female artists.
Just one woman – Mabel – is in the running in the ‘Best Song’ for Don’t Call Me Up
The 23 year old singer song writer also received a nod for ‘Best New Artist’, however, all the ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best Album’ nominations are men.
Chief executive Geoff Taylor says they recently overhauled the way the shortlist is chosen, to make it more inclusive.
Only one Irish artist is up for an award tonight, Dermot Kennedy receives a nod for best international male. His category includes such stars as Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler The Creator and Post Malone
Jack Whitehall is hosting tonight’s ceremony at London’s O2 Arena and you can watch it live on Virgin Media 3 from 8PM.
The full list of nomination are:
Best album
- Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
Best British female
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Best British male
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Best British group
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
Best new artist
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Best Song
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker – Just You And I
- Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International Female
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International male
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, The Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Rising star award
- Celeste – Winner
- Joy Crookes
- Beabadoobee