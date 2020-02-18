The head of the Brit Awards has defended the process for picking nominees, after criticism about the lack of female artists.

Just one woman – Mabel – is in the running in the ‘Best Song’ for Don’t Call Me Up

The 23 year old singer song writer also received a nod for ‘Best New Artist’, however, all the ‘Best Group’ and ‘Best Album’ nominations are men.

Chief executive Geoff Taylor says they recently overhauled the way the shortlist is chosen, to make it more inclusive.

Only one Irish artist is up for an award tonight, Dermot Kennedy receives a nod for best international male. His category includes such stars as Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler The Creator and Post Malone

Jack Whitehall is hosting tonight’s ceremony at London’s O2 Arena and you can watch it live on Virgin Media 3 from 8PM.

The full list of nomination are:

Best album

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Best British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Song

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award

Celeste – Winner

Joy Crookes

Beabadoobee