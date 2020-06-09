Could The Notorious be hanging up his gloves for some wiggity grubs and kangaroo testicles?

He’s just announced his retirement for the third time and now bookies reckon Conor McGregor’s next career move will take him into the jungle.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

He’s one of the favourites to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! later this year with odds set at 8/1.

ITV bosses are reportedly keen on signing the Irish UFC legend as they’re keen to go ahead with the series as normal despite the coronavirus.