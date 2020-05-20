It’s been over 10 years since The Suite Life of Zack and Cody first aired on Disney Channel, but unfortunately the show’s stars aren’t planning to reboot any time soon.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cole Sprouse who plays Cody in the Suite Life said he doesn’t think a revival of the show is a good idea, even though several other Disney Channel sitcoms have been rebooted over the last few years.

Cole told Jimmy Fallon: “I think there’s a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it”.