Bruce Willis sent fans of the Die Hard movie franchise… (or Die Hard Die Hard fans) into a frenzy after appearing to tease a new film.

His daughter Rumer posted a cryptic message on Instagram with a video of Bruce walking down a deserted street.

Hopes of a new film were soon dashed as it transpired the clip was an advert for…wait for it…….. car batteries. YES CAR BATTERIES!!

Of course, the clip included features from the franchise, including the appearance of McClane’s limousine driver, Argyle, and a scene in which McClane hits an enemy over the head with his own brand of car battery… THRILLING