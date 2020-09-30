Although it’s been 14 years since ‘Borat’ was released, it feels truly correct and right that Sacha Baron Cohen should bring back the character at this point in time.

For one, the world is in desperate need of a laugh right now. Secondly, satire has effectively died a death in the age of Donald Trump, so why not at least give Borat another go and see if it’s still funny?

The first video from the sequel was posted last night during the US Presidential Debate.

The sequel, which is apparently titled ‘Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan’, has been secretly filmed around the US for the past few months.

Just last night, it was confirmed that Amazon have bought the rights to the movie and intend on releasing it straight to Prime Video, with a release date being set for late October, right before the US Presidential Election.